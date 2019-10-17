Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Arrest of 2 Smugglers, 6 Migrants

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two human smugglers and six migrants following a high-speed pursuit near Brackettville, Texas. The migrants included a 14-year-old.

Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station agents patrolling near Brackettville attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. After the agents activated their emergency lights, the driver of the 2002 Dodge Ram fled. After turning down another back road, the driver pulled over and six people bailed out of the truck. The driver and front-seat passengers took off in the truck, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents pursued the driver and eventually deployed a controlled tire deflation device to stop the fleeing pickup truck. The agents arrested the 25-year-old male driver from Del Valle, Texas, and his passenger, a 27-year-old female from Austin. Officials identified both smuggling suspects as U.S. citizens.

Other agents carried out a search where the six people bailed out of the truck. Eventually, the agents located and apprehended all six migrants. Officials identified the migrants as being from Honduras and El Salvador. Officials stated one of the migrants is a 14-year-old juvenile.

“Smugglers continue in their attempts to evade law enforcement officials,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “They have no regard for the safety of those being smuggled, law enforcement, or the traveling public.”

Over the Columbus Day holiday weekend, Del Rio Sector agents disrupted eight human smuggling attempts. Their efforts led to the apprehension of 41 illegal immigrants and 18 human smugglers, officials stated.

All of the human smugglers are now facing federal charges for transporting illegal aliens under 8 USC 1324 — alien smuggling. If convicted, each smuggler could face up to 10 years in prison. The migrants were all processed under current U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.