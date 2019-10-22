GRAPHIC: City Athletics Director Incinerated in Mexican Border State

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas – Authorities are looking into the kidnapping, murder, and incineration of the top sporting official in Jaumave, Tamaulipas. The region where loved ones found the official’s charred remains and a second victim is considered a tourist spot for nature seekers and is not known for cartel activity.

The case began earlier this month in Jaumave when Jatziri Guadalupe Baez Espinoza reported that her father, Ismael Baez Juarez, was missing. Baez Juarez is the head of the municipality’s sports department overseeing publicly funded athletic events for the community.

After making an official complaint, Baez’s daughter formed civilian search parties. Last week, authorities found the charred remains of two victims on the banks of Guayalejo River.

The victim’s daughter identified the body, which was incinerated with various plastic drums, trash, and fuel as accelerants. The second victim remains unidentified.

Breitbart Texas law enforcement sources are not able to determine a motive for the murders.

While Jaumave has avoided the brunt of the cartel activities experienced in other parts of Tamaulipas, the town is relatively close to Ciudad Mante, a region rapidly become a hotspot of violence as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas fights with the Gulf Cartel and the Old School Zetas for turf.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas