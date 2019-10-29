CBP Aircrew Rescues Migrant Woman near Arizona Border

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew saved the life of a migrant woman who became lost in the Arizona desert after illegally crossing the border. The aircrew spotted a signal fire set by the woman shortly before she lost consciousness.

A Yuma Sector AMO aircrew patrolling the Arizona border with Mexico spotted a signal fire about 19 miles southwest of Ajo, Arizona on October 22. The aircrew landed the helicopter near the fire’s location and discovered a migrant woman alone in the desert. The woman collapsed and lost consciousness just after the aircrew landed, according to information received from Yuma Sector officials.

A Border Patrol agent trained in emergency medicine working alongside the aircrew provided medical care while waiting for a local ambulance service to arrive. The ambulance transported the woman, identified as a 41-year-old Honduran national, to the hospital where doctors admitted her and provided “advanced medical care.”

“I am incredibly proud of this aircrew,” Yuma Air Branch Director James Schuetzler said in a written statement. “Their attention to detail and keen sense of awareness proved lifesaving in this situation. This woman was in severe distress and we were lucky to find her in time. While I am glad we could rescue her, I urge people not to take this risk of crossing the border illegally is too dangerous and never worth risking a life.”

Following her release from the hospital, Border Patrol agents will transport her to the station for processing under CBP guidelines.

During Fiscal Year 2019, AMO aircrews carried out 136 rescue operation missions, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by CBP officials. The missions directly contributed to the rescue of 377 people.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.