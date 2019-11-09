Arizona Teen Allegedly Smuggled .50 Caliber Rifle, Ammo into Mexico

Authorities in Mexico arrested and formally charged a 14-year-old teenager who allegedly attempted to smuggle a .50 caliber rifle, other weapons, and ammunition from Arizona into Mexico. The teenager is facing federal charges in a juvenile court in Mexico.

The arrest took place this week in the border city of Nogales, Sonora, when 14-year-old Arizona resident Ramses Adrian [last name omitted] reportedly drove a black Ford Explorer without license plates from Arizona into Mexico. According to information released by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, as he approached the Mexican customs station, authorities red-flagged the teenager for inspection. The teen reportedly refused to stop and attempted to drive away.

In his attempt to flee, the teenager crashed into a Mexican Customs Police vehicle giving authorities an opportunity to surround him and arrest him, Mexican officials stated. While searching the vehicle, police found a .50 caliber rifle, two AK-47 rifles, two 9mm handguns, and nearly 7,000 rounds of ammunition.

Federal prosecutors took the teen before a juvenile judge in Nogales where they formally charged him with unlawful possession of weapons restricted for military use.

