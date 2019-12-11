Two Deported Child Rapists Arrested After Crossing California Border

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported child rapists after they illegally re-entered the U.S. in separate incidents.

Agents patrolling the U.S.-Mexico International Boundary on the evening of December 5 encountered a group of migrants about seven miles into California. An initial interview determined all five migrants to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S., according to San Diego Sector officials.

The agents arrested the five and transported them to the station for processing. All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a biometric background investigation. One of the men, a 49-year-old Mexican national, was an aggravated felon who had been previously deported, according to authorities.

Court records indicate that a Washington state court convicted the man in 2003 for Rape of a Child and Child Molestation, officials stated. The court sentenced the man to 131 months in prison. After being released, immigration officers deported the man back to Mexico. Officials did not disclose when the removal occurred.

On Monday night (December 9), agents patrolling near Dulzura, California, apprehended three migrants about three miles north of the Mexican border. An initial immigration interview identified the men as Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S., officials stated.

The agents transported the three illegal immigrants to the Border Patrol station for processing and a biometric background investigation. Court records identified one of the men as a convicted felon.

A Nebraska court convicted the Mexican man in 2004 for Sexual Assault of a Minor, according to the press release. The court sentenced the man to 24 months behind bars. Following the completion of his term, ICE officers deported him to Mexico.

Agents placed both previously deported child sex offenders in custody pending removal to Mexico. Both men could face federal felony charges of illegal re-entry after removal as an aggravated felon. If charges are filed and a conviction results, each man could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

