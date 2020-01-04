VIDEO: Ten Chinese Migrants Apprehended in Arizona After Vehicle Pursuit near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended ten Chinese migrants following a police pursuit when the Mexican cartel-connected human smuggler refused to stop. Additional migrants escaped over an unsecured section of the border into Mexico.

Welton Station Border Patrol agents received a sensor activation notice indicating possible human or drug smuggling activity on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve. Agents responded to the area came upon a white Ford F-250 truck traveling northbound from the border area, according to comments made by Welton Station Patrol Agent in Charge Kevin Villegas in a video tweeted set by Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik.

#YumaSector #WelltonStation PAIC Kevin Villegas discusses the second vehicle incursion detected and thwarted by agents in the last 30 days, highlighting the critical need for an updated wall system along the entire sector. @CBP pic.twitter.com/nhRH1gyncY — Anthony J. Porvaznik (@USBPChiefYUM) January 3, 2020

When the driver of the truck loaded with migrants saw the Border Patrol agents, he turned and fled back toward the Mexican border, Villegas stated in the video.

“Agents pursued the vehicle southbound until it ultimately stopped at the international boundary,” he explained. “Agents witnessed at least 12 people exit the vehicle and run south of the fence. Ten additional people were discovered inside the toolboxes of the truck.”

The agent said they identified the ten apprehended migrants as Chinese nationals who entered the U.S. illegally. The agents on the scene arrested the migrants and transported them to the Welton Station where they were processed under CBP guidelines.

Villegas said the vehicle crossed the outdated section of the border barrier by driving over the vehicle barrier by utilizing an improvised ramp. Agents seized the truck.

“It was determined that the vehicle illegally entered the U.S. by simply ramping over existing vehicle boundaries,” the station chief stated, “further stressing the need for updated wall systems.”

Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials stated this is the second time in the past 30 days that agents observed a vehicle incursion from Mexico into the U.S.

In early December, Yuma Sector agents encountered two vehicles traveling north from the international boundary, Yuma Sector officials reported. When the drivers saw the agents, they turned around and fled toward the border. Agents stopped one of the vehicles and seized 1,500 pounds of marijuana. The second vehicle fled back into Mexico through an unsecured section of the border. Both vehicles entered the U.S. illegally by crossing through this unsecured area.

“My agents do an outstanding job patrolling our Area of Responsibility and keeping our local communities safe,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik. “Incidents like this highlight the need for a wall system along all of our sector’s 126 miles of border to ensure we stay one step ahead of the transnational criminal organizations who are constantly adapting their tactics to avoid apprehension.”