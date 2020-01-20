VIDEOS: Hundreds of Caravan Migrants Rush Mexico’s Border

Hundreds of migrants from the swelling caravan that started in Honduras forced their way into Mexico by crossing the Suchiate River.

The push came after days of denied entry by the Mexican National Guard and immigration officials. Authorities previously asserted they would not grant passage for migrants looking to reach the U.S. border illegally.

A series of videos on social media revealed the moment when hundreds run toward the river and eventually cross the shallow waters. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered as many as 4,000 jobs to migrants who request asylum and not continue their journey north. The offer has largely been ignored as many migrants clash with Mexican authorities at ports of entry.

#BREAKING Migrants from new caravan cross Suchiate river and have reached Mexico. pic.twitter.com/CKCdFqsATP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 20, 2020

A statement from Mexico’s National Immigration Institute called for the orderly entry of migrants looking to stay in Mexico with priority treatment given to unaccompanied minors and injured persons. It remains unclear what Mexico will do with those who forced their way into the country.

