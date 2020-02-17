Mexican Human Smuggler Caught with Fake California Driver’s License, Say Feds

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 26 migrants and an alleged human smuggler at an interior immigration checkpoint. The driver, a Mexican national, allegedly presented a fake California driver’s license.

Agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint observed a tractor-trailer rig approaching for inspection. During an initial immigration interview, the driver presented a California driver’s license, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

While the agent spoke with the driver, a K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the trailer. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

Agents searched the trailer and found 26 “undocumented immigrants,” officials reported. The migrants were locked inside the trailer with no means of escape in the event of abandonment or a crash. Officials reported the temperature inside the trailer to be less than 45 degrees.

A further interview with the driver revealed his California driver’s license to be “an imposter document.” In reality, agents determined the man to be a Mexican national, illegally present in the U.S.

Agents identified the 26 migrants as being illegal immigrants. The 26 included one male and one female juvenile. All 26 and the illegal alien driver were arrested and taken to the Border Patrol station for processing.

“The undocumented immigrants were locked and trapped inside this tracker-trailer in below 45-degree weather with no safety restraints,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “This smuggling organization had no regard for the safety of the people they were smuggling. Fortunately, our agents were able to remove them from that potentially life-threatening situation.”

