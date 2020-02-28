Mexico Confirms First Case of Coronavirus, Warns of Likely Second

Mexican health officials revealed that two males tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). One was confirmed through two separate tests while the second man awaits the results of his second exam. Several other patients are in observed isolation.

Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatel first announced on Thursday night the first case, claiming one individual tested positive and was waiting for final results on the second exam.

Tenemos un paciente sospechoso de #COVID19, hospitalizado en @RespiraINER. Es un caso leve y se ha puesto en aislamiento. Después de un resultado reactivo en el INER, se está analizando una segunda muestra en el InDRE. — Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) February 28, 2020

On Friday morning, Lopez Gatel joined President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to confirm that second test was positive and confirmed the Coronavirus was now in Mexico. The official revealed there was a second case showing the initial positive test result.

According to health officials, the fully confirmed case is a 35-year-old man who traveled to Italy within the past month, returning on February 22. He started to show symptoms one day after his return. In Italy, he reportedly came into direct contact with an Italian citizen who lives in Malaysia. Upon his return to Mexico, the 35-year-old came in direct contact with a 41-year-old man from the state of Hidalgo who later traveled to Sinaloa, where he is under quarantine in a hotel.

During the conference, officials revealed the men show slight symptoms and that their relatives are also subject to seclusion and testing.

