Three Healthcare Workers Murdered in Mexican Border State

Three health care workers in the border state of Coahuila became the latest victims of violence in the region after two men beat them to death inside their home. The gruesome murder comes at a time when Mexico has seen a rise in aggressive actions against healthcare workers over fears of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The murder took place, at a home in the city of Torreon in the Compresora neighborhood where the three victims who are sisters lived. According to information from the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, two of the victims worked as nurses and the third as a secretary at a government-run clinic with Mexico’s Social Security Institute (IMSS).

The three victims are identified as 48-year-old Cecilia Perez, 59-year-old Araceli Perez, and 56-year-old Dora Perez. Forensic information revealed that the women had been tied up, strangled, and beaten. The cause of death of the victims is believed to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Initially, authorities and government officials looked into the possibility that the case may have been yet another attack on health-care workers in Mexico. That theory has been replaced by the current motive of robbery. Authorities found numerous items missing in the house as well as the victim’s vehicle. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Mexico has seen a unique trend in harassment and attacks against healthcare workers at the hands of individuals fearing that they may spread the coronavirus.

According to Coahuila’s Attorney General Gerardo Marquez Guevara, within a day of the murder, police arrested two male suspects. One of the suspects, identified only as Luis, is a nurse and had worked with one of the victims. The other suspect, also named Luis, is a day laborer at a local market and is a friend of the first suspect.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C. E. Herrera” from Coahuila.