Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Lost for Days in Arizona Desert Without Water

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant who became lost in the desert without water. After two days, the man developed blisters from dehydration.

Welton Station Border Patrol officials received a 911 call about a migrant who became lost in the desert for two days. He said he developed blisters and had difficulty walking, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

Dispatchers sent a team of Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents and other agents from the Cam Grip Forward Operating Base to the area to prosecute a search and rescue operation for the missing man. The search led to a successful rescue west of the Lukeville Port of Entry in southwestern Arizona.

The agents conducted a medical assessment and determined him to be in good health. They provided first aid for his blister and fluids for his dehydration before transporting him to the Welton Station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

Agents identified the man as a 25-year-old Mexican national.

Under new provisions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the Mexican man will be returned to his home country immediately.

Despite the decreased number of border crossings along the southwest border, the number of rescues has increased dramatically, Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas in April.

During an interview with Breitbart Texas, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Feliz Chavez told Breitbart Texas his agents are conducting more rescues this year over last year during the same period. The chief said rescues are up 57 percent over the same period in FY 2019 despite a lower number of border crossings.

“We have carried out more than 1,400 rescues during this fiscal year (which began October 1, 2019),” Chief Chavez told Breitbart Texas. “Illegal border crossings are down, deaths are down, but rescues are up.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.