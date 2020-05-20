6 Migrants Apprehended in Texas at Border, Smuggler Escaped

Cartel-connected human smugglers led multiple law enforcement agencies on a lengthy vehicle pursuit as they attempted to avoid apprehension. The pursuit ended at the banks of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas, and the smuggler, along with five other migrants, fled across the river to Mexico. Border Patrol agents apprehended six others before they could escape.

Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a white pickup truck on May 15 they suspected was hauling a large group of migrants who had illegally entered the United States. The truck failed to yield and began a pursuit, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

A helicopter aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) took over the pursuit and maintained visual contact with the fleeing white pickup truck loaded with 12 people. The AMO aircrew relayed information to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on the ground who intercepted the fleeing truck and attempted another vehicle stop, officials reported.

The driver of the truck again failed to yield to the DPS trooper and continued to flee. The trooper continued the pursuit until the vehicle finally came to a stop near the World Trade Center Bridge located north of Laredo.

A large group of people bailed out of the pickup truck and attempted to flee across the Rio Grande to Mexico. Laredo North Border Patrol agents and the DPS trooper managed to apprehend six people. The driver and six other passengers managed to enter the river and cross into Mexico, officials stated.

The agents conducted a screening of the six apprehended illegal immigrants and determined one was in need of medical attention. A Border Patrol EMT treated the migrant on scene until an ambulance arrived to take him to Doctor’s Hospital in Laredo for additional treatment. Officials did not disclose the nature of the needed medical attention.

All of the apprehended migrants are being held pending further investigation into the failed human smuggling attempt. Agents reported all six were illegally present in the U.S. but did not disclose their nationality.

“Human smugglers repeatedly show their lack of concern and regard for public safety,” Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “Border Patrol agents continue their vigilance in keeping our community and our nation safe. They remain steadfast in preventing the flow of illegal immigration and exploitation by human smugglers.”

