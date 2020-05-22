Border Surveillance Tech in Arizona Leads to Arrest of Previously Deported Sex Offender

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender after he illegally re-entered the United States in the mountains west of Nogales, Arizona. The Mexican illegal alien received a conviction from a Utah court in 2003 for sexual assault.

Nogales Station agents patrolling the mountainous border region west of the Nogales Port of Entry received tactical information from electronic remote detection monitors about the crossing of a group of migrants from Mexico into southern Arizona on May 19, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents responded to the area and began tracking the group.

The agents caught up with the group and found eight people attempting to illegally hike into the U.S. interior. The agents arrested the eight migrants and transported them to a field command station for processing, medical screening, and a criminal background investigation.

During the investigation, agents identified one of the men as 39-year-old Hugo Sanchez-Trujillo, a Mexican national. A records search revealed that a court in Fillmore, Utah, convicted the man in 2003 for sexual assault. The court sentenced the man to three years in state prison. Following his release, immigration officers removed him to Mexico.

Border Patrol officials said that Sanchez-Trujillo will now face prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the other seven migrants will be removed to Mexico.

“Title 42 executive actions allows Border Patrol to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19 by expeditiously expelling certain individuals who enter the United States illegally reducing disruptions to border security operations,” Tucson Sector officials said in a written statement. “Processing is conducted in Field Command stations, which are portable open-air facilities that reduce the risk of exposure of airborne illness. ”

