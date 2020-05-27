23 Migrants Rescued from Box Trucks at Texas Immigration Checkpoints

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to see an increase in human smuggling activity relating to commercial trucks. Over the Memorial Day weekend, agents assigned to interior immigration checkpoints rescued 23 migrants in two separate incidents who had been locked in the rear of commercial box trucks.

Early Saturday morning, Laredo North Station agents assigned to the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint observed a box truck approaching for inspection. The agents carried out an immigration interview and initial inspection with the driver, a U.S. citizen, until a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the rear area of the truck, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where they conducted a physical search of the truck. When they opened the rear cargo door, the agents found 13 people who had been locked inside with no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the human smugglers.

The agents took the U.S. citizen driver and the 13 illegal immigrants, all Mexican nationals, into custody pending further investigation for human smuggling.

The Interstate 35 checkpoint is located about 60 miles north of the Texas/Mexico border between Laredo and San Antonio.

A few minutes later, agents assigned to the Freer immigration checkpoint, observed another box truck approaching for inspection. During the initial inspection and immigration interview with the U.S. citizen driver, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the rear of the truck, officials stated.

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where a physical search of the box truck led to the discovery of ten people hidden in an aftermarket compartment.

The agents identified all ten as Mexican nationals. The agents place the migrants and the U.S. citizen driver under arrest pending investigation for human smuggling.

“Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of our Nation,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

