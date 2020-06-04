Mexico Continues to Break Daily Coronavirus Death Record

Despite starting a gradual return to normal activities this week, Mexico recorded the most Coronavirus fatalities in one day. Mexico ranks seventh in the world for deaths and fourteenth for cases.

During their daily news conference, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell and his staff revealed that Mexico currently has 101,238 confirmed cases and another 44,869 undergoing testing. The nation has recorded 11,729 fatalities tied to the virus.

Al 03 de junio de 2020 hay 101,238 casos confirmados, 16,829 confirmados activos y 44,869 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 157,354 negativos, 11,729 defunciones confirmadas, 948 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 303,461 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Xlwbbo0KRx — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 4, 2020

The government figures show that Mexico recorded 1,092 fatalities in one day, the most to date. Mexico also recorded the most new daily cases with 3,912.

Mexico still ranks high globally despite admitting to undercounts. The nation has only conducted a total of 303,461 tests.

Lopez Gatell admitted that some of his figures only include cases from government hospitals. This discrepancy has led several state health officials to release their own figures which show between 20-40 percent more cases.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.