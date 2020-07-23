185 Bodies Found in Cartel-Dug Mass Graves in One Mexican State

The number of bodies found in mass graves by Mexican authorities rose to 185 as the search continues. Authorities searched in one of three mass graves used by a ruthless drug cartel to dispose of their victims.

The mass graves are just two of several cartel killing fields and warehouses in the state of Jalisco where authorities found deceased victims during the past two years. Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion continues to use extreme violence and social media videos to spread fear throughout the nation and continue to openly challenge the Mexican government’s authority.

The mass grave search efforts continue in the city of Tlajomulco, Jalisco, in an area known as El Mirador 1 and 2. In the first Mirador, authorities found 50 bodies, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. In the second gravesite, just a few yards away, authorities found 104 bodies as the search continues the search for more.

The case began in November 2019 when as Breitbart Texas reported, authorities in the city of Tlaquepaque arrested 15 gunmen from Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Based on the information from the jailed gunmen, authorities learned of the location of multiple cartel killing fields and warehouses where they would take their victims, dismember them, and bury them inside black trash bags. In the first search tied to that investigation in November, authorities found 31 bodies buried in a warehouse in the El Zapote neighborhood.

The second location, El Mirador 1, yielded 50 bodies as authorities finished their search in December. Since then, authorities continued their search in El Mirador 2 and, according to El Universal, is now about 90 percent complete. Shutdowns and sanitary emergencies tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted the search efforts in El Mirador 2.

CJNG, the criminal organization behind these mass graves and several others throughout Jalisco, has become one of Mexico’s most feared criminal organizations as they continue to expand in a rapid fashion. Most recently, CJNG made headlines for publishing a video that showed more than 80 gunmen and several armored trucks in an apparent show of force as they praised their leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera and appeared to openly challenge Mexico’s government, Breitbart Texas reported.

