Mexican Border State Mayor Calls for Executing Drug Lords

A Mexican border state mayor called for the government to take a hard line against drug lords. He suggested having them shot rather than taking a soft approach like the one that current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been widely criticized for.

“Drug trafficking and drug lords need to be sent to the firing squad like they do in other countries,” said Celida Lopez Cardenas, the mayor of Hermosillo, Sonora, during her second state of the city address last week. “They should be shot for poisoning our youth, they (drug lords) need to go to the front, but to the front of a firing squad to be responsible for the punishment they bring to our city.

During her address, largely ignored by Mexican news outlets, Lopez spoke about the progress being made in her city. The mayor also lashed out against drug traffickers and those who enable the practice. She claimed it wasn’t enough for authorities to freeze assets or send drug traffickers to prison.

“I respect the vision of our president Andres Manuel but how are we going to close all of the places where they are selling drugs … how many clinics do we have to open to save our youth,” Celida Lopez said. “Drug traffickers do not need to be fought with weapons they need to be executed in this nation like they do in other countries.”

Lopez’s statements come as a direct contrast to the approach favored by Mexican President Lopez Obrador (AMLO) who has called for an end to the war on drugs and claims to focus on social reform rather than fighting “fire with fire”. Both Celida Lopez and AMLO come from the same political party MORENA.

In recent days, AMLO and his cabinet unveiled their most recent crime statistics where they claimed that security in Mexico is improving despite the perception that cartel violence is worsening. As part of his presentation, AMLO pointed to what he called conservative news outlets in Mexico as the ones who “hyped” certain cases for political gain.

“There are your massacres, ha-ha-ha,” AMLO said mockingly as he pointed to a headline from Mexico’s Reforma Newspaper about 45 cartel mass shootings.

Despite AMLO’s unconcerned demeanor, the White House recently issued a warning asking Mexico to show substantial progress in the coming year or risk losing various international certifications.

