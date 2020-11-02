Mexican Border State Mayor Pushes Instagram Followers to Vote Biden

The mayor of one of the wealthiest suburbs in the border state of Nuevo Leon took to social media to ask followers in the U.S. to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Mexican politician is the second to make a social media appeal favoring Biden in recent days in contrast to local law.

In recent days, San Pedro Mayor Miguel Bernardo Trevino de Hoyos used Instagram to publish posts asking his followers to vote for Biden. “If you vote for Trump I will take it as a personal offense,” Trevino scolds.

The politician also posted a photo from an article in The Economist titled “Why it has to be Joe Biden.“

Trevino is the second Mexican politician who openly called for those living in the U.S. to vote for Biden. Mexico’s Secretary of the Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero recently sent a reprimand to Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo, who posted a video asking for people from his state to vote Democrat, claiming Trump hates migrants. In the reprimand, Cordero said that the comments went against Mexico’s law of not interfering in another country’s politics, adding that international relations are to be maintained at federal levels. Mexico’s federal government posted the letter online. Even after the letter went public, Aureoles Conejo continued to ask his followers to vote for Biden.

Trevino has become a controversial figure in Nuevo Leon, where he routinely boasts about the effectiveness of his local police force. Law enforcement reports obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed that for a long time, his department has been deeply infiltrated by operators loyal to FBI Most Wanted fugitive Jose Rodolfo “El Gato” Villarreal.

Villarreal is wanted by U.S. authorities for a cartel execution in Southlake, Texas. Though he is a top fugitive, El Gato operates drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering operations in San Pedro.

