Mexico Deports U.S. Citizen Accused of Stalking TV Anchor

Mexican authorities deported a U.S. citizen arrested by police for the alleged sexual harassment of a local TV anchor. The incident took place in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon.

This week, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute announced the deportation of an unnamed U.S. citizen following an arrest in the border state of Nuevo Leon. Officials determined the man to be in Mexico illegally. Immigration officials declared the man to be an immediate risk to the safety of Scarlett Galvan, a news anchor with the local Televisa station.

Even though officials did not name Galvan in the prepared statement, soon after the announcement she took to social media saying she was thankful for the arrest and deportation.

Details of the sexual harassment and stalking are unclear. In a prepared statement, Mexican authorities claimed that the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office deemed the man an immediate security risk for Galvan. They reportedly took previous “protective measures” on her behalf. In a social media post, Galvan claimed that she met the suspect in Texas in an altruistic endeavor and that the man began stalking her and using photographs of her to spread rumors.

According to immigration authorities, the man’s most recent trip to Mexico took place on November 13 when he spent six days inside the Monterrey International airport before leaving the location. Then on November 22 local authorities in Monterrey arrested him for disturbing the peace and notified immigration authorities about the man being in the country illegally.

