Watch: Smuggler Rams U.S. Border Checkpoint During Escape to Mexico

A suspected human smuggler drove a pickup through a border checkpoint as he tried to escape U.S. authorities. Mexican police and military forces arrested the man on their side of the port and sent him back to Texas.

The case took place on Wednesday morning in Roma, Texas, when U.S. Border Patrol agents tried to apprehend a human smuggler who loaded several migrants into his vehicle that had just crossed the border from Mexico, El Tejano reported. During an attempt to apprehend the migrants, the smuggler pulled onto a private property to let the migrants out and then sped toward the Roma Port of Entry.

Video captured the moment when the white SUV rams the plastic barriers at the port of entry and crosses toward the Mexican border city of Miguel Aleman.

Evading arrest incident today in Starr County. Vehicle refused to stop after trooper was attemptin to stop it for a traffic violation on FM 650. Continued onto US 83 and crossed into Mexico through the Roma POE. DPS is working with Authorities to bring subject back into the US. pic.twitter.com/STSehwGXiS — eltejanonewspaper (@ElTejanoNews) December 2, 2020

Even though the smuggler managed to get to the Mexican side, authorities arrested and walked him back to the U.S., El Tejano reports. The smuggler’s identity has not been officially released, however, Breitbart Texas has learned that the suspect is a 25-year-old man from Roma.

