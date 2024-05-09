VIDEO: Ten Injured When Boeing Plane Skids Off Runway in Senegal

A Boeing plane skidded off an airport runway in Senegal on Wednesday, the news coming as controversy mounts over the company’s safety issues.

The incident involving the Boeing 737 aircraft happened at the airport in Dakar, EuroNews reported Thursday. The outlet noted there were approximately 85 passengers on the plane, 10 of them were injured, and four among the group were listed in serious condition after the group was taken to a hospital.

Video footage shows what appears to be the damaged TransAir plane after it came to a halt in the grass and dirt:

The EuroNews article continued:

The Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late on Wednesday carrying 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said in a statement on Thursday. … The Dakar accident is the latest in a series of incidents plaguing Boeing’s planes. It comes just one day after a Boeing cargo plane was forced to land on its nose in Istanbul after its front landing gear collapsed.

In another incident, a tire on a Boeing plane that was in Alanya, Turkey, burst on Thursday and 190 people were evacuated off the aircraft when it came to a halt on the runway at Gazipasa airport, the Daily Mail reported.

Officials summoned Boeing CEO David Calhoun recently to testify before a Senate subcommittee about the company’s planes as more allegations regarding safety were been levied by a whisteblower, Breitbart News reported April 10.

In March, the company announced Calhoun would be leaving his position by the end of the year, according to Breitbart News.

“His departure comes amid the single biggest safety crisis for Boeing since crashes of two of its Max 8 jets in 2018 and 2019,” the outlet said.

“Calhoun took on the chief executive role in early 2020 after the previous boss, Dennis Muilenburg, was ousted following two fatal Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes which claimed the lives of 346 passengers and crew,” it added.

In March, a former Boeing worker who became a whistleblower against the company was found dead from what law enforcement said was a “self-inflicted wound,” according to Breitbart News.

John Barnett’s death came amid a lawsuit he had been aiding that was levied against the company.