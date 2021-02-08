Border Patrol Relies on Texas Towns to Test Released Migrants for Coronavirus

The City of Brownsville, Texas, is administering voluntary COVID-19 tests to migrants recently released from Border Patrol custody. Although the first round was limited to pre-existing supply, the City later received an additional 10,000 test units from the State. Each costs approximately $100. The City of McAllen also received a shipment of 10,000 units for similar needs.

City leaders are conducting the tests based on the expectation these migrants will remain in the community while awaiting travel to other destinations. In the Rio Grande Valley alone, the cost to the taxpayers to administer the tests is approximately $5,000 per day at the current level of migrant releases, according to Breitbart Texas law enforcement sources.

Border Patrol screens for symptoms at the time of apprehension, but must leave the actual testing for others. They refer migrants who display COVID-19 symptoms to local hospitals where immediately necessary.

The few migrants who tested positive for Coronavirus in Brownsville were asymptomatic, sources say. They were quarantined by local charity groups to avoid spreading the virus per CDC guidelines.

Other smaller Texas border communities such as Eagle Pass and Del Rio are not providing tests to migrants released in those areas.

In late January, Laredo and Eagle Pass, Texas, were measured the worst in the nation for new cases relative to population, The New York Times reported.

Many of the migrants released in smaller border communities will travel aboard commercial passenger vans to urban transportation hubs to reach final destinations.

When asked about providing testing like seen elsewhere, Maverick County Judge David Saucedo said he “support[s] any measure that increases public safety within our community, that is one of my most important responsibilities.” At present, Maverick County (Eagle Pass) has not received any testing materials from the State.

A spokesperson for Texas House Representative Heriberto Morales (HD-74) described his intention to communicate with border county judges in his district to address the issue. Only a small number of migrants are being released in West Texas compared to the Rio Grande Valley. Sources predict, however, the numbers will increase significantly due to recent federal policy changes.

At many ports of entry, Mexico is adjusting the categories of migrants they are willing to accept from Border Patrol. In some areas, Mexico is refusing pregnant females or family groups with younger children. A shortage of detention space forces the Border Patrol to release these migrants.

In a recent executive order, President Joe Biden mandated a review of the CDC’s “Order Suspending Introduction of Certain Persons from Countries Where a Communicable Disease Exists.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas Sector.