Seriously Injured Migrant Rescued from California Mountains near Border

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a severely injured migrant from Otay Mountain after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The man severely injured his foot when he fell 15 feet down a waterway in the rocky mountains on Monday night.

Monday, #BorderPatrol search & rescue agents litter carried a man off Otay Mountain after he became injured & was abandoned by smugglers. If not for the grit & selflessness of agents, this situation could have ended much worse.

Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents patrolling in a remote wilderness area on Otay Mountain encountered a group of four migrants shortly before midnight Monday night, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents searched the area and heard a call for help from another migrant male. The agents found a 41-year-old Mexican national with a severely injured left foot. The foot became damaged after the man fell 15 feet down a waterway onto a rocky surface, officials stated.

The migrant said his two traveling companions abandoned him after he became unable to walk. He admitted that he and the other men entered the United States illegally.

Due to the rugged terrain, agents were forced to litter-carry the Mexican migrant after stabilizing his injury. The BORSTAR agents carried the man for more than an hour through the darkness in the harsh terrain. After finally reaching a safe extraction point, a local EMS unit transported the migrant to the hospital for treatment.

Agents transported the four other apprehended migrants to the Border Patrol station for processing. Officials did not disclose if the migrants were released into the U.S. interior or removed under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols.

“Our agents go to great lengths to help others,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “If not for their grit and selflessness, this situation could have ended much worse.”