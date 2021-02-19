Migrant Rescues Continue in Freezing Conditions Along Border in Texas

Border Patrol agents in South and West Texas continue to rescue migrants as human smugglers push them across the border during the record winter freeze.

“Big Bend Sector Border Patrol Agents have risked their own lives in the on-going effort to patrol the sector despite the winter weather,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “Agents have successfully rescued over 200 people in recent days from dangerous conditions in the area, saving life and limb.”

Officials said 10 migrants were admitted to regional hospitals due to exposure, frostbite, and other serious medical conditions.

“Many people rescued by Big Bend Sector agents were found to have been abandoned by alien smugglers with some calling 911 operators seeking help or flagging down motorists as they reached area highways,” officials stated. “Family members have reported their loved-ones missing to Border Patrol resulting in additional searches and lives saved.”

#USBP Laredo South agents and the Mobile Response Team responded to a 911 call and rescued seven lost subjects suffering from the cold weather. Since the start of this fiscal year, Laredo Sector agents have rescued over 2,600 individuals in the field. #savinglives @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/2wY9Cu13H5 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 17, 2021

In the Laredo Sector, agents rescued 40 migrants from freezing conditions in the past two days, Laredo officials stated. In one incident, agents rescued 7 migrants who crossed the border south of Laredo, Texas.

“The individuals stated they were lost and in distress due to the rainy conditions and temperatures that were near 31 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill factor of 23 degrees,” officials stated.

In a separate incident, Laredo West Station agents responded to another 911 call from a lost migrant. Agents responded to the area located about 30 miles northwest of Laredo and found the man, a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S., officials stated.

The agents said the man was not properly dressed for the frigid temperatures. They provided first aid to the man and determined he did not require additional medical attention.

“Despite the difficult weather conditions, our agents remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our country and saving lives. I am proud of their lifesaving work and the sacrifices they endure to carry out these often dangerous rescues,” said Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak in a written statement.

