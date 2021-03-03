GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Border State Drive-By Fails to Kill Cartel-Connected Cop

Two innocent victims died in a drive-by shooting as cartel gunmen tried to kill a dirty border state police officer. The shooting is the latest is a list of high-impact crimes involving corrupt cops and the cartels controlling Mexico’s northern border.

The shooting took place late last month in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, when gunmen in a green Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plates drove toward the Revolution Veterans neighborhood after getting information that a state police officer identified as Roberto Ivan was there to see his grandparents.

Outside of the target home, two innocent victims identified as 72-year-old Aniceto Espinoza Ramirez and 29-year-old Jose Alfredo Castillo Gonzalez were walking through the neighborhood. The gunmen fired several times at the home, striking the innocent bystanders as well. The two victims died instantly. After making a clean getaway, the gunmen torched their vehicle several blocks from the scene.

In the aftermath of the double murder, Breitbart Texas was able to exclusively confirm with law enforcement sources that the target, Roberto Ivan, was a Tamaulipas state police officer in Reynosa assigned to the security detail of the late regional commander Tomas Charles Ortiz. The target was previously singled out for living beyond his means and spending money in a lavish manner.

Gunmen with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas killed Tomas Charles Ortiz and his brother, Alejandro, in a November attack in Ciudad Victoria. That attack was tied to an apparent switching of allegiances by Charles Ortiz who stopped helping the CDN-Los Zetas to favor the Gulf Cartel. Law enforcement sources also revealed that Charles Ortiz was responsible for the promotion of his alleged mistress, Mayra Elizabeth “La Gorda” Villarreal, to the regional police command in Miguel Aleman. Villarreal was one of the 12 police officers arrested for the murder and torching of 19 victims, mostly Central American migrants near Camargo.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.