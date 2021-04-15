Fake Migrant Family Units Found in Arizona Desert near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents identified two fraudulent family units while processing large groups of migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico. One incident involved a man carrying a young girl he claimed was his daughter. The second involved a woman claiming to be the mother of a teen girl.

Yuma Sector agents apprehended a 36-year-old man traveling with an eight-year-old girl over the weekend. During processing, agents discovered discrepancies in the stories of the man and child, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

#USBP#YumaSector Border Patrol agents identified fraudulent family units recently while processing two different events. Details: https://t.co/2YG2ALfksf pic.twitter.com/SZyQJI5C7W — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) April 14, 2021

Further investigation revealed the 8-year-old girl was not related to the 36-year-old man at all. Officials described the man as being a friend of the mother who is still in Brazil. Agents separated the pair and processed them according to CBP guidelines, officials stated.

Agents also processed an alleged mother-daughter duo at the border over the weekend. The two Romanian nationals entered the U.S. illegally and claimed to be mother and child. Agents later discovered the 40-year-old woman is the aunt of the 16-year-old Romanian teen. Agents separated them under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act after discovering the fraudulent family claim.

Waves of migrant groups continue crossing unsecured sections of the Yuma Sector border with Mexico. Over the weekend, a bus dropped off a group of 58 migrants on a Mexican highway located just south of the international boundary, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol agent Chris Clem tweeted.

Another large group of illegal aliens entered the United States from Mexico this morning on the west side of Yuma. After being dropped off by a bus, the group of 58 simply stepped over the vehicle barriers that act as the delineation between the two countries. #USBP #YumaSector pic.twitter.com/pIB7Qs5KSl — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) April 14, 2021

This section of the wall is only secured by a vehicle barrier. Migrants on foot are able to simply step over or crawl under the fencing.