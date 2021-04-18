Inmates Use Cats to Smuggle Drugs Into Prisons in Panama

Narco-Cat
Panama Federal Government
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Inmates inside a prison in Panama are using cats and other animals to smuggle small packages of drugs into the facility. The animals are conditioned to enter the prison expecting to be fed.

The most recent incident took place this weekend a the Nueva Esperanza jail north of Panama City, AFP reported. The cat had a piece of cloth tied around its neck. People on the outside used the string to tie small bags of drugs onto the cat. The practice, while ingenious in nature, is not uncommon in Panama. In previous cases, inmates used pigeons and even drones to smuggle drugs into various prison facilities.

According to information revealed by authorities in Panama, the cat has been taken to an adoption shelter.

