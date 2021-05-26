Juvenile Human Smuggler Crashes into Texas Youth Softball Game near Border

On Tuesday evening, a juvenile human smuggler led Zavala County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase which ultimately ended on youth softball field in La Pryor, Texas, during a game. Some of the parents assisted local authorities in detaining the illegal migrants.

The underage smuggler’s white Chevrolet Suburban came to an abrupt stop after crashing through the softball field’s fence.

A La Pryor resident, who wished to remain unidentified, provided Breitbart Texas with a photo she took of the vehicle shortly after it struck the fence. She explained the event by stating, “We were enjoying the kids’ first scrimmage and this vehicle crashed into the softball field and sadly, illegal aliens ran all over the field where kids were practicing and our game was going on.”

She added that her husband is a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper who works along the border in nearby Eagle Pass.

The pursuit is another example of the dangers posed by increased human smuggling on Texas border highways as a result of the current border crisis.

Zavala County officials turned over the migrants to Border Patrol for processing. The juvenile driver was referred to the Zavala County Juvenile Probation department.

Since Sunday, Zavala County Sheriffs deputies have thwarted four human smuggling attempts on area highways. Earlier this month, one such encounter involved the arrest of two Pakistani nationals.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.