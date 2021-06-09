Report: U.S. Sends Officers to Cancun to Spot Migrants Posing as Tourists

The federal government is reportedly sending more officers to Cancun to spot individuals who may be trying to enter the U.S. illegally by posing as tourists.

The effort was first reported by CNN, which quoted unnamed sources explaining it was an expansion of an unspecified existing program. The deployment appears to be an expansion of the preclearance program by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where the agency has officers stationed at specific international airports to pre-screen outbound travelers. Currently, CBP has officers in 16 airports.

Cancun is one of Mexico’s most famous tourist hotspots and is home to one of the country’s largest and busiest airports.

The expansion in Cancun comes at a time when border officials in the U.S. are unable to contain the number of migrants entering the country illegally.



Cancun has been hit with a recent spike in cartel violence as criminal organizations openly fight for control of the local drug distribution market and human smuggling. Cancun is a key point of entry for human trafficking organizations who charge premium prices to get migrants into the U.S.

