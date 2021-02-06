Four Killed, One Kidnapped During Three Separate Shootings in Cancun 

Four men died in two separate shootouts and a fifth person has been kidnapped in the tourist resort town of Cancun, Quintana Roo. One of the shootings took place outside of a popular hotel in the region’s ritzy tourist area.

A group of gunmen killed two victims during a shooting incident Saturday morning outside of the Iberostar Hotel in Cancun. Two other murders and a kidnapping took place in the inner city — away from the tourist areas. Preliminary information released by the Quintana Roo Attorney confirmed the double murder and claimed authorities are carrying out a manhunt. Local news outlets described one of the victims as a security guard, but no information has been released about the other victim.

La @FGEQuintanaRoo informa que este sábado, inició la carpeta de investigación relacionada con el homicidio de dos sujetos aparentemente por disparos de arma fuego. Esto ocurrió en un camino vecinal donde se ubica una caseta de seguridad de un fraccionamiento (1/2) — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) February 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, four men riding in two motorcycles shot and fatally wounded a man who as he walked along 111th Street, the local newspaper Noticaribe reported. The unidentified victim sustained ten gunshot injuries including three to this head. The victim died on the street as emergency medical personnel attempted to help him.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Quintana Roo state authorities responded to reports of a shootout in the Bonfil neighborhood, Noticaribe reported. At the scene, a group of gunmen in one vehicle clashed with two other men in a second vehicle and exchanged gunfire.

The gunmen kidnapped the driver and shot the passenger of the vehicle before driving away. Even though state authorities set up checkpoints and a manhunt, the kidnapping victim has not been rescued.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.