Gunmen Kill Two Mexican Journalists in One Day

Gunmen in Mexico killed two journalists in separate incidents within 24 hours. The murders come at a time when press freedom groups label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media figures.

One of the murders took place in the state of Oaxaca, where gunmen shot and killed Gustavo Sanchez Cabrera. According to information released by the Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office, Sanchez Cabrera was traveling on a motorcycle with another male when gunmen shot him. Local journalists identified the other male as his teen son.

According to Proceso magazine, Sanchez Cabrera survived an assassination attempt in 2020. No arrests were made in the case.

Reporters Without Borders condemned the attack after the journalist was supposed to be protected by the Mexican government.

#Alerta #México @RSF_esp condena de manera enérgica el asesinato esta mañana del periodista Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera ocurrido en el Morro Mazatán, #Oaxaca. Lamentamos que las medidas de protección del Mecanismo @SEGOB_mx llegaran demasiado tarde pic.twitter.com/Yc0rNw7PtQ — RSF en español (@RSF_esp) June 17, 2021

The second murder took place hours before in Toluca, Mexico State, where gunmen killed Enrique Garcia Garcia, the Valle De Toluca Association of Journalists revealed. The murder took place when Garcia was driving a ride-sharing vehicle.

ASESINAN A OTRO PERIODISTA; AHORA EN EL ESTADO DE MÉXICO •El cuerpo de Enrique García fue hallado con heridas de bala en el interior de su auto en Metepec Más información:https://t.co/zzAGDoDv9r pic.twitter.com/tDsKAgAZ2P — SinfronterasAgencias (@SFASinfronteras) June 17, 2021

Various press freedom groups have labeled Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media workers.

