WATCH: Agent Requires Medical Care After Rescuing Drowning Migrant near Border in Texas

The actions of a McAllen Station Border Patrol agent led to the rescue of a drowning juvenile migrant near the Texas-Mexico boundary. Officials said both the agent and the juvenile required medical attention after the rescue. Other Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also rescued migrants in distress over the same weekend.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents tracked the footprints of a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border near Penitas, Texas, on Saturday morning, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector officials. They came across a juvenile migrant who got into trouble while trying to cross a pond.

A Border Patrol agent risked his life to save a juvenile migrant from drowning. Agents encounter migrants in distress daily and have rescued over 650 individuals in the #RGV in FY21.https://t.co/gllrRXlbns pic.twitter.com/XlgbIdyb84 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) June 28, 2021

Agents observed the migrant child struggling to stay afloat in the pond. At one point, the child grabbed onto a branch but still could not remain afloat, officials stated.

An agent from the McAllen Station then tied a rope around his waist and entered the pond to make rescue. The agent was successful and brought the child back onto land. The video shows an apparent struggle with the juvenile, leading to the agent being submerged.

A medical team from the Penitas Fire Department evaluated the juvenile and the Border Patrol agent and determined both were in need of medical attention at a hospital. The EMS crew transported the agent and the migrant to area emergency room and were released later in the day.

Officials identified the juvenile as a Guatemalan national.

Brownsville Station agents came upon a group of five migrants on Sunday morning near Lincoln Park near the levee in Brownsville, Texas. While processing the apprehended migrants, one told the agents that a woman had been left behind due to her sustaining a leg injury when she fell off a border wall.

The agents immediately initiated a search and rescue operation and found the woman about an hour later. A Border Patrol EMT screened the woman and determined she needed further medical attention. The agents then secured the woman to a backboard and carried her out of the brush to an ambulance. The EMS crew transported the 29-year-old Mexican woman to the hospital where she received treatment for her injury.

Later that afternoon, a U.S. Coast Guard crew patrolling the Rio Grande near Havana, Texas, observed a migrant who jumped into the river and began swimming toward the U.S. side, officials stated. The man began to struggle and the crew moved in to rescue. The crew transported the man to nearby Border Patrol agents who identified him as a 26-year-old Mexican national.

The migrants were all processed under Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents rescued more than 650 migrants in life-threatening circumstances, Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings reports.