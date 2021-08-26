CBP, Coast Guard Seize 9 Tons of Cocaine in Three Incidents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrews teamed up with the Coast Guard to seize nearly nine tons of cocaine in three separate incidents in July and August. The 17,620-pound seizures had an estimated street value of more than $333 million, officials stated.

Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrews onboard P-3 Long Range Tracker and Airborne Early Warning aircraft teamed up with resources of the U.S. Southern Command to interdict drug smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean between July 11 and August 6. The interdictions led to the seizure of nearly nine tons of cocaine, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

Beginning on July 11, an AMO aircrew patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean began tracking a suspicious vessel. After tracking the vessel for some time, the aircrew turned the mission over to a U.S. Navy P-8 aircrew.

The Naval aircrew contacted the U.S. Coast Guard who dispatched a helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk to interdict the vessel. Coast Guard teams boarded the vessel and found 1,738 pounds of cocaine, officials stated. They subsequently detained three people onboard the vessel.

The following day, another P-3 aircrew patrolling in the Caribbean Sea observed a go-fast vessel. The aircrew tracked the vessel to where it unloaded approximately 12,456 pounds of cocaine.

A third P-3 aircrew, this one also operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on August 6, began surveilling a suspicious fishing vessel. The aircrew directed a Coast Guard Cutter to interdict the vessel. Coast Guardsmen boarded the vessel and found an additional 3,416 pounds of cocaine. The Coast Guard detained four people from the fishing vessel.

In total, the three interdictions led to the seizure of 17,620 pounds of cocaine. Officials report the seizures denied transnational criminal organizations approximately $333.2 million in revenue from the sale of these drugs.

Beginning in Fiscal 2008 through the end of March 2021, AMO officials report the seizure of more than $41 billion in cocaine and other illicit drugs.