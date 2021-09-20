VIDEO: Haitian Migrant Explains Hardships of Traveling Through Mexico to Texas

Caribbean migrants claim that Mexico’s government is lying to them in order to keep them from reaching the U.S. border as they seek jobs and a better life.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Emanuel Sainvil, a Haitian, who was traveling with his wife and children through Mexico and stopped to rest in San Fernando, Tamaulipas.

The main driver for Sainvil is the lack of jobs in Haiti and a need to provide for his children. However, he and his relatives were forced to spend more than $8,000 USD so far in their attempt to reach Texas. The man claimed all of the Caribbean migrants with him are hard-working who want better opportunities.

Sainvil claimed that when he arrived at Mexico’s southern border in Tapachula, Chiapas, officials kept postponing their appointments as a delay tactic. However, the cost of living in Chiapas is very high in comparison to other places and they quickly ran out of money.

Sainvil and thousands of other Caribbean migrants pushed their way from Chiapas through Mexico to reach the U.S. He and his family were part of 400-500 migrants who were riding passenger buses to the border city of Reynosa.

State and military authorities stopped those buses and forced them to turn back. However, the migrants continued on foot and eventually reached San Fernando. While some have since continued north toward Reynosa, Sainvil and his family stayed behind so his wife and family could rest, he explained.

