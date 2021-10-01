Mexican Government Confirms Los Zetas Cartel Killing Field near Texas Border

Mexico’s federal government confirmed the discovery of a cartel killing field miles south of the Texas border and is believed to have been used by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

This week, Mexico’s National Search Commission announced the discovery of the field south of Nuevo Laredo, an area that has seen numerous “disappearances since 2012.” The property is on the 26th kilometer marking of the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey highway.

The discovery took place when Tamaulipas state investigators went to the scene with a relative of one of the victims believed to be at the site. Members of the state and federal search commissions also found charred drums, personal items, and scattered clothing.

After the discovery, the National Search Commission asked Mexico’s government to secure the area to allow a proper investigation so that relatives can have an opportunity to find closure.

The discovery of the killing field comes months after Breitbart Texas reported on the numerous kidnappings carried out by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas in Nuevo Laredo and along the highway to Monterrey. The criminal organization has been able to operate with almost complete impunity as they have taken more than 100 victims in recent months. The true number remains unknown.

Breitbart Texas reported on the ongoing search for a Texas woman and her two children who went missing while driving along that highway. Other U.S. citizens have been reported missing while driving from Nuevo Laredo to Monterrey.

