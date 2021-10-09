Smugglers Crash into Gas Pipeline, Abandon Injured Woman near Border in Texas

Human smugglers crashed into a natural gas pipeline near Kingsville, Texas, while attempting to flee from Border Patrol agents. The smugglers abandoned an injured woman when they fled from the crash scene.

Kingsville Station Border Patrol agents observed a suspicious vehicle in a known human smuggling area on Highway 77 near Kingsville on October 7, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The smugglers took off when the agents attempted to stop the vehicle.

#BorderPatrol FIRST ON SCENE A smuggler crashes into a gas pipeline and abandons his truck. Nearby, agents find an injured woman and render aid. Medics and the gas company responded to the emergency! Read more: https://t.co/MFdg8BUy5n pic.twitter.com/MW9guBJfyJ — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) October 8, 2021

During the pursuit, the agent lost sight of the fleeing pickup truck after it crashed through a rancher’s private property gate, officials stated. Additional law enforcement resources arrived and began a search for the smuggler and their human cargo.

Agents found the Chevrolet pickup truck approximately three hours later. The driver had crashed the vehicle into a natural gas pipeline while driving offroad. Agents determined the pipeline was leaking gas.

Agents searched the area for the smuggler and migrants. They found an injured female migrant about 30 yards from the crashed truck. The agents began first aid for the injured woman and called for an EMS ambulance to transport her to a local hospital.

An expanded search of the area did not lead to the discovery of the human smuggler or any additional migrants, officials stated.

A gas company repair crew arrived and fixed the leaking pipeline.