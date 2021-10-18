Border Patrol Agent Rescues Migrant in Shock in South Texas

Border Patrol agents working along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico continue to rescue migrants left in distress by human smugglers.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents patrolling the border near Roma, Texas, late last week encountered a migrant needing emergency medical care, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings. The migrant fell into diabetic shock requiring immediate attention.

Everyday our agents respond to migrants in distress.

In Roma, Texas, agents performed emergency medical care on a migrant experiencing diabetic shock in the brush.

The man was transferred to a local hospital for recovery.

A Border Patrol medic provided initial care and arranged transportation of the migrant to a local hospital for treatment and recovery, Hastings reported.

Laredo Sector agents rescued two little boys on Thursday and reunited them with their mother after a human smuggler abandoned them in a swiftly moving creek along the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas reported.

“As the foot guide began to lose balance, he let go of one of the children,” officials reported. “The child was able to find a nearby rock to cling to in the currents. The foot guide then abandoned the other child in the creek before returning to Mexico.”

One of the agents quickly jumped into the water and rescued the two children before they could be swept away.

San Diego Sector agents teamed up with California fire officials to rescue a severely dehydrated migrant man and wife in the San Ysidro Moutain Range on October 13. The CalFire rescue helicopter crew performed an air extraction and flew the couple to a hospital for treatment.

"Agents save lives while upholding the law," San Diego Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett tweeted.

“Agents save lives while upholding the law,” San Diego Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett tweeted.

During the first 11 months of FY21, the latest available statistics, Border Patrol agents along the nine southwest border sectors rescued 11,406 migrants. This more than doubles the previous year’s total of 5,071 and is more than the two previous years combined.