VIDEO: Tourists Shelter in Cancun Resort Lobby During Shooting

International tourists were forced to run for cover as gunmen entered a Cancun hotel property. They reportedly killed one man and then fled the scene.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Azul Beach Hotel in Cancun, where gunmen stormed the property to kill one man and beat another, Milenio reported. The gunmen reportedly fled the scene via speedboat.

México: Se reporta balacera en Hotel Hyatt Ziva Riviera de #Cancun. Testigos señalan que hombres armados entraron al hotel por el área de la playa con la intención de matar a una persona.@Universo970py @SomosGENAhora pic.twitter.com/SWO5IKhg1e — Gustavo Velazquez (@VelazquezGVS) November 4, 2021

Hotel guests at the neighboring Hyatt Ziva were forced to duck for cover and lock themselves inside the property. The Quintana Roo State Police has only confirmed that they responded to a 911 call near a hotel in the Puerto Morelos area.

La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Quintana Roo informa:

se reportó al 911 una actividad irregular suscitada en las inmediaciones del un hotel, ubicado en el municipio de Puerto Morelos.

La Policía Quintana Roo ya se encuentra verificado lo sucedido.

Información preliminar. pic.twitter.com/u6nFOXNbEX — SSP_QROO (@SSP_QROO) November 4, 2021

Cancun has seen a dramatic rise in violence in recent months as criminal organizations fight for control of the local drug trade as well as lucrative trafficking and human smuggling routes.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.