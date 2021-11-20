Mexican Cartel Releases Hostages Taken After Arrest of Boss’ Wife

One of the most ruthless drug cartels in Mexico released two members of Mexico’s Navy who they kidnapped following the arrest of the wife of their top leader. The two sailors were not part of the operation but were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On Friday night, local police in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta found the two kidnapped sailors on the side of the road and alerted federal authorities. According to a prepared statement from Mexico’s Navy, the male sailor had been beaten, while the female sailor was unhurt. Local police provided first-aid after finding the sailors. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office confirmed they have taken over the investigation into the kidnapping which currently points to members of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion as the likely suspects.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a group of gunmen kidnapped the two sailors in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday — just hours after the Mexican Army carried out a raid where they arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, the wife of CJNG top boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. She has since been sent to a federal prison where she will be held without bond pending further hearings.

The new arrest is tied to bail-jumping allegations against Rosalinda over another 2018 arrest where a judge suspiciously released her on certain bond conditions. In 2018, Mexican authorities tracked Rosalinda to a store in Zapopan in a highly publicized arrest, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. The U.S. Department of Treasury listed Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia as a kingpin and continues to identify her as a key money launderer.

Rosalinda’s husband El Mencho is the highly feared leader of Mexico’s CJNG, a ruthless criminal organization that has been linked to numerous terrorist tactics including the use of IEDs, car bombs, weaponized drones, and the recruitment of Colombian paramilitary terrorists as enforcers and instructors, Breitbart Texas reported.

