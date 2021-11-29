Border Patrol K-9 Helps Find 100 Migrants Locked in Tractor-Trailer in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents recovered nearly 100 migrants from a locked tractor-trailer rig at an immigration checkpoint between the Mexican border and San Antonio. The agents made the discovery after a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the trailer.

Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint on November 23 observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection in one of the main commercial lanes. During the initial interview and inspection, a K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the trailer of the rig, according to a tweet from Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.

#USBP agents deterred a human smuggling attempt on Highway 35 traffic checkpoint in North Laredo. On November 23, a K9 alerted the agents of possible drugs/human smuggling. Agents discovered almost 100 undocumented individuals hiding inside the trailer.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/R4Ga3jMS97 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 29, 2021

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where agents conducted a physical search of the rig. When they unlocked the trailer’s rear door, the agents found nearly 100 migrants locked inside.

The discovery comes shortly after two additional human smuggling attempts utilizing tractor-trailers were interdicted by Laredo Sector agents, Breitbart Texas reported.

#USBP agents assigned to the Laredo North and Freer Stations stop two human smuggling attempts involving 2 commercial vehicles. The conveyances were referred to secondary for further inspection where close to 100 noncitizens were discovered inside the cargo areas.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/f1cwEFiVT4 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 27, 2021

These discoveries were made when Laredo North and Freer Station agents found nearly 100 more migrants locked in two tractor-trailer rigs. Agents referred the two tractor-trailers to secondary inspection stations after initial immigration interviews at checkpoints north of Laredo.

In late October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced that Chief Hudak will become the Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Washington Examiner reported. Hudak will work directly under Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortz.