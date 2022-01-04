2200 Migrants Cross into One Texas Border Sector over New Year’s Weekend

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents kicked off the new year with the apprehension of 2,200 migrants. The apprehension included a little girl who made what officials called “the treacherous journey” by herself.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens tweeted images revealing the apprehension of 2,200 migrants over the New Year’s Day weekend.

2022 is off & running!

This weekend, Del Rio Sector agents brought in the New Year with: 2,200 undocumented migrants arrested after illegally crossing the border

7 smuggling attempts stopped

12 migrants rescued pic.twitter.com/3570u6LjT7 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 3, 2022

“2022 is off & running,” Chief Owens tweeted.

Agents also stopped seven human smuggling attempts and rescued 12 migrants over the weekend.

Also over the weekend, agents found a young girl who made the “treacherous journey” from her home country to Texas by herself, Owens tweeted.

When do you think she last felt this safe?

This little one endured a treacherous journey, alone & afraid. Ask HER what she thinks of the people in green. Weak, agenda-driven narratives cannot compete with facts. These are the men & women of the USBP. See them through her eyes. pic.twitter.com/oVNYSD5maN — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 3, 2022

“When do you think she last felt this safe?” the chief asked. “This little one endured a treacherous journey, alone & afraid. Ask HER what she thinks of the people in green.”

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 2022, which began on October 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 58,000 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 239 percent over the same period one year earlier.

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.9 million migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico between ports of entry during 2021, Breitbart Texas reported. Another estimated half-million migrants managed to avoid apprehension and sneak into the U.S.

