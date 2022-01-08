Two Migrants Rescued in Separate Smuggling Incidents near Border

Del Rio and Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants in separate human smuggling incidents in South Texas. In one, agents rescued a woman being swept away in the Rio Grande.

Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande late on Tuesday night observed a Haitian woman being swept away in the swift currents of the border river that separates Texas and Mexico, according to a tweet from Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. The agents managed to throw a rescue device to the struggling woman and pull her to the bank.

Late Tuesday night, Eagle Pass Station agents rescued a Haitian woman being swept down the Rio Grande. Once again, our agents leapt into action, deploying a rescue device & pulling her to the safety. Another life saved by the U.S. Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/nmIeIRmWOe — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 6, 2022

“Another life saved by the U.S. Border Patrol,” Chief Owens stated.

Further north in the neighboring Laredo Sector, Hebbronville Station Border Patrol agents conducting train operations on January 6 found a group of six migrants hidden inside a car hauler.

During processing, one of the migrants began having a seizure incident. Agents trained as Emergency Medical Technicians provided medical assistance to the migrant and called for an air ambulance to transport the migrant to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The agents identified the group of migrants as citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico, according to information provided by Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

“This dangerous method of traveling through the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” Laredo Sector officials wrote. “Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.”