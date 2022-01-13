VIDEO: Mexican Cartel Drops Bombs from Drone onto Rival Smugglers

A recent viral video captured the moment when one of Mexico’s most violent cartels dropped IEDs on rivals as part of a turf war.

The terror-style attack took place near Tepalcatepec, Michoacan, where smaller cartels have joined forces with the Sinaloa Cartel to fight against Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) for drug production and trafficking territories.

The video captured the moment when IEDs fell on tents, forcing occupants to flee the scene. The video was reportedly leaked by one of the criminal organizations.

Este vídeo no está grabado en Yemen o Siria, es Tepalcatepec (Michoacán ). Se ve un ataque atribuido al Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación en el que se usa un dron con explosivos. En esa población hay 3000 desplazados por el enfrentamiento del CJNG y Carteles Unidos. pic.twitter.com/zUFHfcgPON — NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) January 11, 2022

Both CJNG and their rivals, Carteles Unidos, have managed to weaponize commercial drones to deliver explosive devices.

Both organizations have recruited former terrorists from Colombia, plus military deserters from other countries to train their forces and develop tactics like IEDs.

In the past, CJNG has used drone IEDs against Mexican police, injuring officers.

