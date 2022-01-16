VIDEO: Mexican Police Arrest Smugglers Fleeing from U.S. Authorities

Mexican federal authorities arrested a group of smugglers who fled from U.S. authorities and drove through a port of entry into Mexico in an attempt to escape. Citizen journalists documented the chase and the conclusion.

The chase in Roma, Texas, this week when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents tried to stop a group of men riding in a red Ford pickup. Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away leading authorities on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 83.

Abro hilo sobre la persecución sobre la Ave 83 en #Roma, #Texas, policías en persecución de una Chevrolet color rojo pic.twitter.com/eRVyYHo83w — México Código Rojo (@MexicoRojo1) January 15, 2022

The smugglers drove towards the international bridge in Roma as they tried to cross the border into Miguel Aleman, Mexico. Authorities in the U.S. were not able to stop the fleeing suspects who crashed their vehicle into a wall on the Mexican side and then attempted to run away.

La camioneta Chevrolet Silverado de modelo reciente cruzó el puente internacional donde autoridades americanas desistieron a medio puente con dirección a #MiguelAleman, #Tamaulipas pic.twitter.com/fVHsw20Jvv — México Código Rojo (@MexicoRojo1) January 15, 2022

Mexican authorities at the port of entry apprehended five individuals.

Reportes extraoficiales señalaron la detención de 4 hombres y 1 mujer en el lugar en el recinto aduanal en territorio mexicano pic.twitter.com/JjhKs7tmBH — México Código Rojo (@MexicoRojo1) January 15, 2022

Así fueron detenidos y sometidos los presuntos delincuentes que huían de autoridades americanas en México pic.twitter.com/EAIhLZWyKi — México Código Rojo (@MexicoRojo1) January 15, 2022

The case is the latest in a long line of incidents where cartel-connected smugglers flee from U.S. authorities in high-speed chases along South Texas highways. Texas officials told Breitbart Texas that the actions of those smugglers place the public at risk since oftentimes those chases end in crashes.

