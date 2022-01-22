Texas Trooper on Border Duty Critically Injured in Vehicle Accident

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol trooper on border duty is critically injured as a result of a vehicle accident. The trooper was a passenger when the vehicle driven by a Border Patrol agent rolled into a dry canal.

Multiple law enforcement sources informed Breitbart Texas the accident occurred after a tracking operation in a rural area near Farm to Market Road 1907, north of the city. The accident occurred just north of Eagle Pass on Friday evening. The trooper was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital for advanced medical care.

The trooper, according to the source, was assisting Border Patrol agents in tracking and arresting a group of migrants who had illegally entered the United States nearby. After arresting the group of migrants, the trooper and the migrants were riding in the open bed of a pick-up truck being driven by a Border Patrol agent, a source stated.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the vehicle to roll into the dry irrigation canal. Border Patrol agents on the scene provided emergency medical care to the trooper until an ambulance arrived. The trooper was airlifted to a San Antonio area hospital from the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center late Friday.

The accident remains under investigation and details regarding the extent of the injuries sustained by the trooper or others involved in the accident are unavailable at press time.

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for additional information on the accident and the injury to the trooper. Information regarding the migrants being transported was also requested. An immediate response was not available by press time.

The trooper was deployed to the area in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. The operation involved the initial deployment of more than 1,000 highway troopers and Texas Army National Guard soldiers in March of 2021. Since the operation began, more than 1,600 troopers and upward of 10,000 Texas National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the Texas border region to stem the increased flow of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

The Eagle Pass area has seen a significant increase in migrant traffic during the month of January. The increase in migrant crossings in the Del Rio Sector, which includes Eagle Pass, has resulted in the sector becoming the busiest in the nation.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.