EXCLUSIVE: South Texas Sheriff Arrested on Corruption Charges

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd was arrested on charges involving official oppression and evidence tampering, according to a law enforcement source familiar with a Texas Rangers investigation. The sheriff and an unidentified deputy were arrested Wednesday.

The source relayed to Breitbart Texas the charges stem from alleged actions that not yet revealed to the public. The source indicates Boyd was allowed to surrender at the Dimmit County Jail, which he supervises, and was subsequently released on bond a short time later. The conditions of his release have not been made public as of press time.

The source says federal agencies are also participating in the case against Boyd and additional charges may be filed in the future. Charges of official oppression may involve the incarceration of individuals for longer than two days without a finding of probable cause.

The source told Breitbart Texas that a yet to be identified deputy was also arrested and faces similar charges. Boyd’s arrest was confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the umbrella organization for the Texas Rangers. No other details were released.

Boyd has occupied the position since 2013 and his current term expires in December 2024. Dimmit County experienced a surge in migrant smuggling activity in recent months. Vehicle pursuits involving human smugglers are now common, according to official social media posts. It is not clear if any of the charges Boyd faces stem from enforcement actions related to the current border crisis.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.