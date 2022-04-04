EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Border Crossings Continue Unabated in West Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — In the latest surge of border crossings in West Texas, migrants waded through Rio Grande at will. Most migrants crossing over the past weekend went undetected by authorities and were left to search for nearby Texas Army National Guard soldiers to intentionally surrender.

Breitbart Texas posted along the river and observed groups of migrants. In some instances, guard soldiers were available to direct migrants to a nearby surrender point.

Near the downtown, smaller groups crossed with small children and were mostly from Honduras and Venezuela. Several miles away, Breitbart Texas spoke with Border Patrol agents responding to larger groups numbering more than 100 in size.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.