Texas Democrat Congressman Seeks Visa Revocations for Pro-Russian Mexican Legislators

CBP officer at San Ydidro Port of Entry interviews a traveler while wearing PPE. (File Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Mani Albrecht)
File Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Mani Albrecht
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

A Democrat congressman from Texas is calling for the U.S. Departments of State and Homeland Security to revoke travel visas for Mexican legislators participating in the Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee.

In a letter sent to Secretaries Anthony J. Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) called for the revocation of select visas Tuesday.

Although the letter notes that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wishes to remain neutral on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, some legislators from his ruling MORENA party created a pro-Russian friendship committee.

Gonzalez asks the Biden Administration to stand with Ukraine and revoke travel and investment privileges for the Mexican politicians.

One politician is Gerardo Fernandez Norona, a far-leftist member of the Labor Party (PT) who has been in several controversies for requesting nude photographs from social media influencers.

Fernandez Norona has since asked for the help of Mexico’s Congress following the Texan’s letter, claiming it was an attack on his rights of freedom of expression, El Universal reported. Norona has also attacked Mexican journalists who reported on his far-left tactics.

In response to Gonzalez’s letter, Norona took to Twitter to call the Texas politician a fool and a “subhuman individual.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.