Texas Democrat Congressman Seeks Visa Revocations for Pro-Russian Mexican Legislators

A Democrat congressman from Texas is calling for the U.S. Departments of State and Homeland Security to revoke travel visas for Mexican legislators participating in the Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee.

In a letter sent to Secretaries Anthony J. Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) called for the revocation of select visas Tuesday.

Members of the Mexican Congress participating in the “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee” should not be allowed to enter, travel, or invest in the US. I urge @SecBlinken & @SecMayorkas to revoke their visas and any foreign official that does not condemn Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/USscy50KOl — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) April 5, 2022

Although the letter notes that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wishes to remain neutral on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, some legislators from his ruling MORENA party created a pro-Russian friendship committee.

Gonzalez asks the Biden Administration to stand with Ukraine and revoke travel and investment privileges for the Mexican politicians.

One politician is Gerardo Fernandez Norona, a far-leftist member of the Labor Party (PT) who has been in several controversies for requesting nude photographs from social media influencers.

Fernández Noroña aparece en toalla y burlas no se hacen esperar https://t.co/DVU65t0LmN pic.twitter.com/6ocZj2rNpF — El Horizonte (@ElHorizontemx) January 8, 2020

Fernandez Norona has since asked for the help of Mexico’s Congress following the Texan’s letter, claiming it was an attack on his rights of freedom of expression, El Universal reported. Norona has also attacked Mexican journalists who reported on his far-left tactics.

Oye subnormal, tu héroe @RepGonzalez pide que le retiren la visa a un ex diputado ya fallecido -Raúl Sánchez Barrales- y a por lo menos diez exlegisladores de la LXIV legislatura. ¡Brillante como tú! https://t.co/FfCeOUSMER — Fernández Noroña (@fernandeznorona) April 6, 2022

In response to Gonzalez’s letter, Norona took to Twitter to call the Texas politician a fool and a “subhuman individual.”

Oye @RepGonzalez, la lista que le enviaste a @SecBlinken incluye a no menos de 10 ex diputados federales, dentro de ellos a un compañero que ya falleció, Raúl Sánchez Barrales. Tu torpeza es solo del tamaño de tu ignorancia: inconmensurable. — Fernández Noroña (@fernandeznorona) April 6, 2022

Resulta que @RepGonzalez es un subnormal. — Fernández Noroña (@fernandeznorona) April 6, 2022

