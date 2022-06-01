Mexican Senator Alleges Cartel Collusion with Ruling Morena Party Ahead of Election Weekend

A Mexican senator lashed out at members of the country’s ruling political party. She accused Morena members of hypocrisy and benefiting from organized crime.

The fiery accusations took place Tuesday during a congressional hearing where Senator Lilly Tellez accused colleagues in the Morena Party of having the support of the Sinaloa and Gulf Cartels.

“How am I going to face off against the senator from Sinaloa, knowing she has all the support of the Gulf Cartel, and El Chapo’s Cartel?” Tellez said. “How can we face off against you when you have the full support of the cartels, the mafia, knowing full well that once we get out of here we can be attacked by those criminals who are helping you to operate in the elections –this is having bravery and civic responsibility.”

Sentaditos y calladitos… Es cobarde el que se siente valiente porque está apoyado por los cárteles pic.twitter.com/i3oosaCEvZ — Lilly Téllez (@LillyTellez) May 31, 2022

Tellez claimed Morena members were confident about winning the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Tamaulipas because of help from cartels.

“You are accomplices, you are narco-politicians,” she said. “Morena is the political arm of organized crime. That is why President Lopez Obrador cuddles El Chapo’s mom; that is why he defends the life of the criminals.”

Morena es el brazo político del crimen organizado. — Lilly Téllez (@LillyTellez) May 30, 2022

The statements from Tellez come days after Mexican senators from the National Action Party traveled to Washington to meet with the leaders of the Organization of American States, where they warned about the involvement of cartels in the upcoming elections with six governorships on the ballot.

“We cannot allow the criminals, the drug traffickers to have their hands in the next elections,” PAN Senator Kenia Lopez Rabadan said during her trip. “What is happening in Tamaulipas is inadmissible. That you have criminal groups financing Morena can not be allowed and we have come to denounce it.”

This weekend, the border state of Tamaulipas is expected to hold a gubernatorial election where members of the Morena party have already been linked to a late cartel-connected fuel theft mogul who reportedly funded campaigns and provided candidates with luxury vehicles.

Last month, Breitbart Texas exclusively reported that the son of Morena’s gubernatorial candidate for Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal, was flagged in Europe for bank fraud. The politician’s son reportedly requested loans in the Netherlands using “fraudulent” information.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.