Multiple Sex Offenders, Fugitives, Gang Members Arrested After Crossing Southwest Border

Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico arrested multiple criminal aliens and gang members during the past week. Those arrested after illegally crossing the border include sex offenders, child sex offenders, an accused murderer from Mexico, and dangerous gang members.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted a report that his agents arrested two sex offenders and eight gang members during the past week. The arrests occurred after migrants illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas.

RGV agents arrested two criminal migrants and eight gang members, keeping them out of our communities. One of the criminal migrants was a Salvadoran sentenced to two years incarceration for sexual contact, and subsequently removed from the U.S.

One migrant, a Salvadoran national, received a conviction in 2019 from a Colorado court for sexual contact without consent. The court sentenced the man to two years in prison. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man following his confinement.

Also on May 31, McAllen Station agents arrested an Ecuadoran migrant. A records check revealed convictions for sexual abuse, assault, criminal use drug paraphernalia and multiple DUIs.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also arrested eight gang members. The gangs represented in the arrests include MS-13 and 18th Street gang members. One has a criminal history of simple and aggravated homicide.

Meet Marcos Escobar.

This Honduran national has a previous conviction for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

This Honduran national has a previous conviction for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

Thankfully, Eagle Pass South station agents were able to apprehend this predator & prevent him from making it into our communities.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report of a Honduran migrant arrested near Eagle Pass, Texas. During processing, Eagle Pass South Station agents discovered the man has a conviction for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

pic.twitter.com/hLcWbVSRP8 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 3, 2022

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted photos of two criminal arrests made this week. Those include a U.S. citizen who is now charged with Aggravated Felon in Possession of Firearm and a Mexican national identified as a member of the Paisa Gang. The gang member now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

A convicted rapist attempting to sneak through the desert east of Yuma Tuesday night could not avoid detection by U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station. Agents arrested Luis Alberto Lopez Palacios, a 45-year-old Mex national convicted of rape in 2001 in California.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem reported Melton Station agents arrested a Mexican national on Tuesday night. A records check uncovered a 2001 conviction by a California court for rape. One day earlier, Yuma Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man with a criminal history that includes a conviction by a Texas court in 2004 for murder.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Station arrested a convicted murderer who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. Amilcar Jesus Espinoza, a 50-year-old from El Salvador, was convicted in Texas in 2004 for murder.

Yuma Station agents made another significant arrest on Sunday night when Yuma Station agents arrested a Mexican national with a conviction from a Wisconsin court in 2009 for Sexual Assault of a Child and delivery of cocaine.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a convicted felon who illegally entered the U.S. Sunday night. Isaias Pulido Alvarado, a 32-year-old Mexican national, was convicted of sexual assault of a child and delivery of cocaine in 2009 in Wisconsin.

El Centro Sector also made significant arrests this week when they found two men with convictions for sexual offenses, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted.

#Nottoday #USBP Calexico agents #arrested two nefarious sexual predators on the same day. 19 sex offenders apprehended since October 2021! Outstanding work keeping our #communities safe!

In total, agents from these sectors stopped ten criminal aliens and at least nine dangerous gang members from making their way back into the U.S. interior.

Between October 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 6,000 criminal aliens who illegally re-entered the U.S. They also arrested nearly 400 migrants with gang affiliations, according to reports obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.