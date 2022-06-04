Multiple Sex Offenders, Fugitives, Gang Members Arrested After Crossing Southwest Border

A Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, arrests a migrant after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. (File Photo: Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico arrested multiple criminal aliens and gang members during the past week. Those arrested after illegally crossing the border include sex offenders, child sex offenders, an accused murderer from Mexico, and dangerous gang members.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted a report that his agents arrested two sex offenders and eight gang members during the past week. The arrests occurred after migrants illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas.

One migrant, a Salvadoran national, received a conviction in 2019 from a Colorado court for sexual contact without consent. The court sentenced the man to two years in prison. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man following his confinement.

Also on May 31, McAllen Station agents arrested an Ecuadoran migrant. A records check revealed convictions for sexual abuse, assault, criminal use drug paraphernalia and multiple DUIs.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also arrested eight gang members. The gangs represented in the arrests include MS-13 and 18th Street gang members. One has a criminal history of simple and aggravated homicide.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report of a Honduran migrant arrested near Eagle Pass, Texas. During processing, Eagle Pass South Station agents discovered the man has a conviction for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted photos of two criminal arrests made this week. Those include a U.S. citizen who is now charged with Aggravated Felon in Possession of  Firearm and a Mexican national identified as a member of the Paisa Gang. The gang member now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem reported Melton Station agents arrested a Mexican national on Tuesday night. A records check uncovered a 2001 conviction by a California court for rape.  One day earlier, Yuma Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man with a criminal history that includes a conviction by a Texas court in 2004 for murder.

Yuma Station agents made another significant arrest on Sunday night when Yuma Station agents arrested a Mexican national with a conviction from a Wisconsin court in 2009 for Sexual Assault of a Child and delivery of cocaine.

El Centro Sector also made significant arrests this week when they found two men with convictions for sexual offenses, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted.

In total, agents from these sectors stopped ten criminal aliens and at least nine dangerous gang members from making their way back into the U.S. interior.

Between October 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 6,000 criminal aliens who illegally re-entered the U.S. They also arrested nearly 400 migrants with gang affiliations, according to reports obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

